

















Load More

SUP vs VEL Women’s T20 Challenge MATCH HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s IPL CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, match no. 1 of the Women’s IPL tournament will be played between Supernovas vs Velocity at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s IPL Live Score, Live cricket Women’s IPL updates here. Also, check the Women’s IPL 2020 Live Score, Women’s IPL 2020 Live match, Women’s IPL 2020 Live score today, Women’s IPL 2020 Live video, Women’s IPL 2020 Live points table, Women’s IPL 2020 Live score today match, Women’s IPL 2020 Live match score, Women’s IPL 2020 Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match 1 of Women’s IPL 2020 between SUP vs VEL from Sharjah here. Mithali Raj Wins Toss as Velocity Opt to Bowl vs Harmanpreet-led Supernovas at the Sharjah cricket stadium on Wednesday.OUT! Siriwardene removes Velocity captain Mithali Raj for 7 as Supernovas choke Velocity in 127 chase in match 1 of Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah. See the latest SUP vs VEL, Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s IPL Live Score, SUP vs VEL Women’s IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. Check Supernovas vs Velocity Live Cricket Score and Updates, SUP vs VEL Live Cricket Score and SUP vs VEL Women’s IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online, and Supernovas vs Velocity Women’s IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - IPL 2020 Playoffs MI Vs DC and SRH Vs RCB: Explained Who Contests Qualifiers And What is The Purpose of an Eliminator?

Sune Luus’ unbeaten 37 and Sushma Verma’s 34 handed Velocity a five-wicket win over Supernovas in the first match of the Women’s T20 Challenge at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Sushma and Luus were involved in a crucial 51-run stand. After asking Supernovas to bat, Velocity restricted them to 126/8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs and later finished at 129/5 wickets in 19.5 overs to come out victorious. Chasing the target, Velocity lost Danielle Wyatt – duck – early in the innings as Ayabonga Khaka – 2/27 – drew the first blood. Khaka struck again in the third over, accounting for the wicket of Shafali Verma – 17. Skipper Mithali Raj – 7 – and Veda Krishnamurthy – 29 – tried to repair the damage with a brief 21-run stand before Shashikala Siriwardene – 1/30 – packed back the former in the ninth over. Twenty-seven runs later, Veda too, departed, leaving her side at 65/4 in 13 overs. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Virat Kohli: A Look at The Top-10 Records Held by The Run-Machine

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS Women’s IPL 2020, VEL (129/5 in 19.5 overs) Beat SUP (126/8) in Sharjah

Sushma and Luus then took control of the proceedings and took their side past the three-digit mark in 16.4 overs. It seemed the pair would then steer their side home quite comfortably but Poonam Yadav (1/27) bought a twist in the game, sending back a well-settled Sushma in the 19th over with Velocity still 10 runs short of the target. A couple of boundaries in the final over by Luus ensured Velocity crossed the line with a ball and five wickets to spare. Also Read - MI vs DC Dream11 Team Hints And Tips For 1st Qualifier IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST November 5 Thursday

SUP vs VEL SQUADS

Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (vc), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka and Muskan Malik.

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj (C), Veda Krishnamurthy, Sushma Verma (wk), Sune Luus, Shikha Pandey, Leigh Kasperek, Jahanara Alam, Manali Dakshini, Ekta Bisht, Devika Vaidya, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Meghna Singh, Anagha Murali.