TRA vs SUP 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 MATCH 3 HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s IPL CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Women’s T20 Challenge 2020, match no. 3 of Women’s IPL tournament will be played between Trailblazers vs Supernovas at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. See the latest Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women’s IPL Live Score, Live cricket Women’s IPL updates here. Also, check the Women’s IPL 2020 Live Score, Women’s IPL 2020 Live match, Women’s IPL 2020 Live score today, Women’s IPL 2020 Live video, Women’s IPL 2020 Live points table, Women’s IPL 2020 Live score today match, Women’s IPL 2020 Live match score, Women’s IPL 2020 Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of Match 3 of Women’s IPL 2020 between TRA vs SUP from Sharjah here. Anuja Patil removes Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana for 13, Supernovas hurt Trailblazers in 147 chase in Match 3 of Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah. See the latest TRA vs SUP, Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women’s IPL Live Score, TRA vs SUP Women’s IPL 2020 Live cricket updates here. TOSS – Harmanpreet Kaur wins TOSS as Supernovas opt to bat vs Trailblazers in match 3 of Women’s T20 Challenge. Check Trailblazers vs Supernovas Live Cricket Score and Updates, TRA vs SUP Live Cricket Score and TRA vs SUP Women’s IPL Live Cricket Streaming Online and Trailblazers vs Supernovas Women’s IPL Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - TRA vs SUP Scorecard, Women's T20 Challenge 2020 Match Report: Chamari Atapattu, Radha Yadav Star as Supernovas Beat Trailblazers by 2 Runs to Enter Final

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas stormed into the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge with a two-run win over Trailblazers in the last league match. Despite the defeat, the Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers also advanced to the summit clash, as their superior net run rate was better than Velocity, the third team in the league. After posting a challenging 146/6 wickets, Supernovas restricted their opponents to 144/5 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Trailblazers witnessed a good start as Smriti – 33 – and Deandra Dottin – 27 – added 44 runs before Shakera Selman – 2/31 – scalped the latter. Selman struck again in the same over when she castled Richa Ghosh cheaply. Also Read - IPL 2020, Qualifier 2: DC Have to Play Fearlessly to Beat SRH, Feels Marcus Stoinis

HIGHLIGHTS Women’s IPL 2020, SUP (146/6) beat TRA (144/5) by 2 Runs in Sharjah

Deepti Sharma – 43 not out – then repaired the quick damages with a 35-run partnership with Smriti, who departed in the 13th over. Dayalan Hemalatha too, fell soon however, Deepti and Harleen Deol – 27 – ensured their side approaches home without further hiccups, stitching 52 runs off 29 balls. Just when Trailblazers were four runs short of victory, with two balls to be bowled, Radha Yadav – 2/30 – turned the match in Supernovas’ way when she got the better of Harleen. With four needed off the final ball, incoming batter Sophie Ecclestone failed to score the required runs and her team finished at 144/5 in 20 overs. Earlier, Chamari Athapaththu’s 67 off 48 balls propelled Supernovas to 146/6 in their 20 overs. Opting the innings, Chamari and Priya Punia (30) forged a crucial 89-run partnership for the first wicket before Salma Khatun (1/25) dismissed the latter in the 12th over. Chamari, too, fell soon but skipper Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with valuable 31 as her side managed to post a decent total on board. Also Read - Heads of RCB Support Staff Back Skipper Kohli After Another IPL Heartbreak

TRA vs SUP SQUADS

Trailblazers: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Bahadur.

Supernovas: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shashikala Siriwardene, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Muskan Malik, Ayushi Soni.