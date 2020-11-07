Live Updates

  • 2:51 AM IST

    Well played, Chamari Athapaththu!

  • 2:50 AM IST

    Chamari Athapaththu | Player of the Match: “I played my normal game. I have to score runs as I am a senior player in this team. I know my responsibility and role in the team. I try and share my knowledge with the youngsters. I want to improve the game all around the world and share whatever I know with the Indian girls and everyone. This was a must-win game for us and I was a little bit worried in the last 3-4 overs. Finally, we won and that’s good. We are a champion side and know how to win a game”.

  • 2:50 AM IST

    Harmanpreet Kaur | Supernovas Captain: “It was very close. Hats off to our bowlers, they soaked in the pressure and bowled to their fields. Every game you play, you want to win. With the start we got, we were looking at least 160 but we knew that the ball was turning and our spinners will come into play. Both left handers were batting and that’s why we went for the off-spinner (on why Poonam Yadav didn’t bowl). Today there was not much dew. We will try our best and with this win the confidence is high”.

  • 11:12 PM IST

    ‘What a game’ – Supernovas beat Trailblazers by 2 Runs!

  • 11:10 PM IST

    TRA vs SUP Live Cricket Score and Updates Women’s IPL 2020 LIVE: Supernovas (146/6) beat Trailblazers (144/5) by 2 runs in Sharjah. They have booked a place in the final. Brilliant from Radha Yadav to go round the wicket to the right-hander. She fires it around leg-stump, Ecclestone comes down the track and swings across the line, beaten for pace and the ball rolls off the pad into the off-side.

  • 11:08 PM IST

    TRA vs SUP Live Cricket Score Online Women’s IPL 2020 LIVE: OUT! Radha Yadav removes Harleen Deol for 27. Radha Yadav is pumped and Patil throws the ball away. Flighted outside off from Radha, Deol steps out and slices it straight to cover-point, Patil takes a good catch and ensures Trailblazers need 4 off the final ball.

  • 11:07 PM IST

    Women’s IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Online TRA vs SUP 2020 Scorecard Live: FOUR! Good hit by Deepti Sharma. The momentum has definitely shifted towards Trailblazers. Some worried faces in the Supernovas camp. Deepti makes room, reaches out and slices the loft over the backward point. TRAILBLAZERS 134/4 in 18.4 overs vs SUPERNOVAS (146/6)

  • 11:01 PM IST

    Live Cricket Score TRA vs SUP Women’s IPL 2020 Live: FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries from Harleen Deol’s bat. Another one drag down from Poonam and Deol pulls it in front of square, giving Jemimah Rodrigues no chance near deep mid-wicket. TRAILBLAZERS 123/4 in 18 overs vs SUPERNOVAS (146/6)

  • 10:58 PM IST

    FOUR! This is turning out to be a costly over from the Supernovas skipper – Kaur. This was right in the slot and Sharma decides to go straight down the ground, a clean swing of the bat and one bounce towards the boundary. Trailblazers 102/4 in 15.5 overs vs Supernovas (146/6)

  • 10:56 PM IST

    TRA vs SUP Live Cricket Score and Updates Women’s IPL 2020 LIVE: Radha Yadav removes Daylan Hemalatha for 4. Supernovas keep picking wickets at regular intervals. Radha bowls a slower one but it was short enough for Hemalatha to force it off the back foot through the off-side, the outside edge is well held by wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia. TRA 91/4 in 15 overs vs SUP (146/6)

TRA vs SUP 2020 Women’s T20 Challenge 2020 MATCH 3 HIGHLIGHTS, Women’s IPL CRICKET UPDATES ONLINE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Women's T20 Challenge 2020, match no. 3 of Women's IPL tournament will be played between Trailblazers vs Supernovas at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Anuja Patil removes Trailblazers captain Smriti Mandhana for 13, Supernovas hurt Trailblazers in 147 chase in Match 3 of Women's T20 Challenge in Sharjah. TOSS – Harmanpreet Kaur wins TOSS as Supernovas opt to bat vs Trailblazers in match 3 of Women's T20 Challenge.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas stormed into the final of the Women’s T20 Challenge with a two-run win over Trailblazers in the last league match. Despite the defeat, the Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers also advanced to the summit clash, as their superior net run rate was better than Velocity, the third team in the league. After posting a challenging 146/6 wickets, Supernovas restricted their opponents to 144/5 wickets in 20 overs. Chasing the target, Trailblazers witnessed a good start as Smriti – 33 – and Deandra Dottin – 27 – added 44 runs before Shakera Selman – 2/31 – scalped the latter. Selman struck again in the same over when she castled Richa Ghosh cheaply. Also Read - IPL 2020, Qualifier 2: DC Have to Play Fearlessly to Beat SRH, Feels Marcus Stoinis

HIGHLIGHTS Women’s IPL 2020, SUP (146/6) beat TRA (144/5) by 2 Runs in Sharjah

Deepti Sharma – 43 not out – then repaired the quick damages with a 35-run partnership with Smriti, who departed in the 13th over. Dayalan Hemalatha too, fell soon however, Deepti and Harleen Deol – 27 – ensured their side approaches home without further hiccups, stitching 52 runs off 29 balls. Just when Trailblazers were four runs short of victory, with two balls to be bowled, Radha Yadav – 2/30 – turned the match in Supernovas’ way when she got the better of Harleen. With four needed off the final ball, incoming batter Sophie Ecclestone failed to score the required runs and her team finished at 144/5 in 20 overs. Earlier, Chamari Athapaththu’s 67 off 48 balls propelled Supernovas to 146/6 in their 20 overs. Opting the innings, Chamari and Priya Punia (30) forged a crucial 89-run partnership for the first wicket before Salma Khatun (1/25) dismissed the latter in the 12th over. Chamari, too, fell soon but skipper Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with valuable 31 as her side managed to post a decent total on board. Also Read - Heads of RCB Support Staff Back Skipper Kohli After Another IPL Heartbreak

TRA vs SUP SQUADS

Trailblazers: Deandra Dottin, Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Nattakan Chantam, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Punam Raut, Nuzhat Parween, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Bahadur.

Supernovas: Priya Punia, Chamari Athapaththu, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shashikala Siriwardene, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shakera Selman, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Ayabonga Khaka, Anuja Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Muskan Malik, Ayushi Soni.