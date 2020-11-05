Live Updates

    LIVE | VEL vs TRA, Women’s IPL: Four from Dottin, seven more to win. It could happen in this over. It has been a little too easy for Trailblazers. Richa has not worried too much about the run rate, as she is focussing on remaining unbeaten here. TBL: 43/1 in 8 overs

    LIVE | VEL vs TRA, Women’s IPL: Sushree into the attack, Dottin picks up three – a rarity in Sharjah. 17 more to win and they look good to take Trailblazers over the line. Richa in the meanwhile is getting some runs and confidence under her belt. TBL: 37/1 in 7 overs

    LIVE | VEL vs TRA, Women’s IPL: Ekta into the attack, Dottin on one knee sweeps it for a boundary. Good start to the over, this could be a big one. Good comeback by Ekta, seven off the over after a boundary of the first. TBL: 28/1 in 6 overs

    LIVE | VEL vs TRA, Women’s IPL: Dottin hits it for a boundary, she is away with a welcome boundary. Richa joins Dottin after Mandhana departed early looking to attack. Richa will look to take her time on this sluggish and slow pitch. TBL: 20/1 in 5 overs

    LIVE | VEL vs TRA, Women’s IPL: Shikha will look for wickets and that could backfire as she could try too much and fail. Dottin looking to shift gears. She is looking long-on and mid-wicket. TBL: 9/0 in 3 overs

    LIVE | VEL vs TRA, Women’s IPL: Velocity need early wickets to come back in the game which looks lost. Mandhana and Dottin would like to finish it as quickly as possible. Velocity strengthening the off-side field, five there. TBL: 7/0 in 2 overs

    LIVE | VEL vs TRA, Women’s IPL: Khatun into the attack, the Trailblazers would like to finish this early. Velocity would look to get at least 8o to give themselves a chance. Ekta has to bat out there. It is not about how many runs you get now, it is about batting the 20 overs. VEL: 44/8 in 13 overs

    LIVE | VEL vs TRA, Women’s IPL: Every run from here on is like a drop in the ocean. Another wicket here, it would be absolutely disastrous here for Velocity. Trailblazers attacking more and more with fielders around the bat. Runout, this is mayhem! VEL: 42/8 in 12 overs

Highlights Velocity vs Trailblazers Women’s T20 Challenge 2020

Riding high on confidence after a thrilling win over defending champions Supernovas on Wednesday, Mithali Raj-led Velocity will look to carry the momentum in their upcoming match against Trailblazers. Their opponents will be led by dynamic Smriti Mandhana, a top batswoman and a champions cricketer herself. With likes of Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone and legendary Jhulan Goswami at their disposal, Trailblazers are appearing to be no pushovers and will look to start their campaign on a positive note. Also Read - IPL 2020 Eliminator SRH vs RCB Preview: Momentum With Hyderabad, But Bangalore Has The Firepower

VEL vs TRA SQUADS

Velocity: Mithali Raj (C), Shafali Verma, Danielle Wyatt, Veda Krishnamurthy, Sune Luus, Shikha Pandey, Leigh Kasperek, Sushma Verma (wk), Ekta Bisht, Jahanara Alam, Devika Vaidya, Meghna Singh, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Manali Dakshini, Anagha Murali.

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (C), Punam Raut, Deandra Dottin, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Salma Khatun, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Nattakan Chantam, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Bahadur.