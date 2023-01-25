Home

live

The Honorary Secretary of BCCI, Jay Shah revealed that the board had received a whopping INR 4669.99 crore as total bids for owning teams in the upcoming Women's Premier League (WPL) - getting past the previous benchmark set by the inaugural Men's IPL in 2008.

Adani Group had offered a bid of ₹1289 crores and has been declared winners for Ahmedabad, followed by Mumbai Indians, who will own Mumbai for an bidding amount of ₹912.99 crores for a 10-year license. The other three winners are Capri Global for ₹757 crore, JSW Group for ₹810 crore and RCB (₹901 crore) for Bangalore. Capri Global will own Lucknow and JSW Group bagged Delhi.

“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of the inaugural #WPL broke the records of the inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid,” tweeted Shah.

The lowest bid had come from Rajasthan Royals amounting to ₹180 crore, followed by Haldiram for an amount of ₹240 crore while Kolkata Knight Riders had offered an bidding amount of ₹666 crore.

