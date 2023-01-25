  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: SRH Owners Eye Chennai-Based Franchise – Report
live

LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: SRH Owners Eye Chennai-Based Franchise – Report

LIVE Updates | Women's IPL Teams Auction: Check minute-by-minute updates of the WIPL Team Auction Bids. Event starts at 2 PM IST on January 25 in Mumbai. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 25, 2023 11:11 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

WIPL auction, WIPL Team Auction, WIPL Team live, WIPL Team live updates, WIPL Team live streaming, Women's IPL Team Bid Live, Women's IPL Team Bid live updates, Women's IPL, Women IPL news, Women's IPL updates, Women's IPL, IPL, Indian Premier League, BCCI, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans
LIVE Women's IPL Auction

LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction

So yes, D-day has arrived and January 25 is set to create the benchmark on the commercial front for Women’s cricket. The event would take place in Mumbai where there would be 15 bidders vying for five WIPL teams. The aspirants will submit their financial bids to own one of the five women’s IPL teams for a 10-year period (2023-32). The five winners will be declared later in the day. Seven IPL teams would be in the fray and apart from that there are surprising players like Haldirams who are also going to place a bid.

Also Read:

Follow all LIVE updates here.

Live Updates

  • 11:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: The buzz is palpable on social space as fans are reacting with memes and hoping for big things. We are closing in on the start time.

  • 11:00 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: The bidders would be nervous with merely a few hours to go for the announcement of the five winners. stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 10:31 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: Reports suggest that the Rajasthan Royals’ owners are interested in buying the Guwahati franchise and the SRH owners want the Chennai franchise.

  • 10:27 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: Bids would be submitted in an envelope. It is a closed-auction bid. So, we can expect to know the details quickly once the process starts.

  • 10:21 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: Adani Group, Torrent Pharma, Accord Distillers, Oam Industries, Group On, JK Cement, Apollo Tyres, Sriram Group, Haldiram, Capri Global are going to be the major non-IPL owners in the fray.

  • 10:15 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: Senior India cricketer Mithali Raj, who has retired, has confessed that she may contemplate playing the WIPL. There is no confirmation on that as yet.

  • 10:13 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: Earlier this week, the Indian board received 17 technical bids. Out of them, 10 are non-IPL team owners. Among them, Adani Group will be eying an entry after missing out on an IPL team last time out.

  • 10:12 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: For years, there has been talked of the WIPL. It may have taken time, but all good things take time. Fans would be hoping this becomes massive and changes how the world looks at women’s cricket.

  • 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: Earlier, Viacom 18 bagged the media rights for the inaugural season of the WIPL.

  • 9:57 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: The feeling is that bidders will play cautiously keeping in mind it is the inaugural year. But again, stranger things have happened in the Indian Premier League in the past.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 25, 2023 11:11 AM IST

Updated Date: January 25, 2023 11:11 AM IST