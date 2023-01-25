  • Home
LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: Winners to be Announced TODAY

LIVE Updates | Women's IPL Teams Auction: Check minute-by-minute updates of the WIPL Team Auction Bids. Event starts at 2 PM IST on January 25 in Mumbai. Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 25, 2023 12:37 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

So yes, D-day has arrived and January 25 is set to create the benchmark on the commercial front for Women’s cricket. The event would take place in Mumbai where there would be 15 bidders vying for five WIPL teams. The aspirants will submit their financial bids to own one of the five women’s IPL teams for a 10-year period (2023-32). The five winners will be declared later in the day. Seven IPL teams would be in the fray and apart from that there are surprising players like Haldirams who are also going to place a bid.

  • 12:47 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: Who will be the owners, what will be the teams and their names – there is too much excitement as we near the time of the announcement.

  • 12:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: Former India captain Anjum Chopra feels this is a good move and expects WIPL to go to small centres in India.

  • 12:12 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: It is learned that the inaugural season would have 22 games which include the playoffs and the final. The player auction is likely to take place in the early part of February.

  • 12:06 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: The nation and the world have waited for this day for over a decade. Finally, it is all coming together. Massive excitement among fans.

  • 11:47 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: Today will go down in history as an important day for women’s cricket in India. IPL changed the face of Indian cricket and nothing short of that would be expected from the WIPL.

  • 11:40 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: If the highest bids for two venues from two different bidders are the same, the BCCI will have the “discretion to decide the order”. In case a bidder raises the top bid for more than one city, the bidder can choose its preferred venue.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: The buzz is palpable on social space as fans are reacting with memes and hoping for big things. We are closing in on the start time.

  • 11:00 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: The bidders would be nervous with merely a few hours to go for the announcement of the five winners. stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 10:31 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: Reports suggest that the Rajasthan Royals’ owners are interested in buying the Guwahati franchise and the SRH owners want the Chennai franchise.

  • 10:27 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Women’s IPL Teams Auction: Bids would be submitted in an envelope. It is a closed-auction bid. So, we can expect to know the details quickly once the process starts.

Published Date: January 25, 2023 12:36 PM IST

Updated Date: January 25, 2023 12:37 PM IST