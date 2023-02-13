Home

UP Warriorz Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Warriorz Fetch Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath as Big Names

The Lucknow-based franchise have roped in local UP girl Deepti Sharma for 2.6 INR, England’s Sophie Ecclestone, veteran Australian international Alyssa Healy and ICC Women’s T20I Player of The Year in Tahlia McGrath. They have also roped in India international Devika Vaidya as well along with Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

SQUAD

Sophie Ecclestone (INR 1.8 crore), Deepti Sharma (INR 2.6 crore), Tahlia McGrath (INR 1.4 crore), Shabnim Ismail (INR 1 crore), Alyssa Healy (INR 70 lakh), Anjali Sarvani (INR 55 lakh), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (INR 40 lakh), Parshavi Chopra (INR 10 lakh), Shweta Sehrawat (INR 40 lakh), S Yashasri (INR 10 lakh), Kiran Navgire (INR 30 lakh), Grace Harris (INR 75 lakh), Devika Vaidya (INR 1.4 crore), Lauren Bell (INR 30 lakh), Laxmi Yadav (INR 10 lakh), Simran Shaikh (INR 10 lakh).

