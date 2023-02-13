Top Recommended Stories

UP Warriorz Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023: Warriorz Fetch Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath as Big Names

The Lucknow-based franchise have roped in local UP girl Deepti Sharma for 2.6 INR, England's Sophie Ecclestone, veteran Australian international Alyssa Healy and ICC Women's T20I Player of The Year in Tahlia McGrath.

Published: February 13, 2023 9:37 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

AS IT HAPPENED | UP Warriorz Full Squad List, WPL Auction 2023

The Lucknow-based franchise have roped in local UP girl Deepti Sharma for 2.6 INR, England’s Sophie Ecclestone, veteran Australian international Alyssa Healy and ICC Women’s T20I Player of The Year in Tahlia McGrath. They have also roped in India international Devika Vaidya as well along with Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

SQUAD 

Sophie Ecclestone (INR 1.8 crore), Deepti Sharma (INR 2.6 crore), Tahlia McGrath (INR 1.4 crore), Shabnim Ismail (INR 1 crore), Alyssa Healy (INR 70 lakh), Anjali Sarvani (INR 55 lakh), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (INR 40 lakh), Parshavi Chopra (INR 10 lakh), Shweta Sehrawat (INR 40 lakh), S Yashasri (INR 10 lakh), Kiran Navgire (INR 30 lakh), Grace Harris (INR 75 lakh), Devika Vaidya (INR 1.4 crore), Lauren Bell (INR 30 lakh), Laxmi Yadav (INR 10 lakh), Simran Shaikh (INR 10 lakh).

Live Updates

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE UP Warriorz Squad, WPL Auction: FULL SQUAD | Sophie Ecclestone (INR 1.8 crore), Deepti Sharma (INR 2.6 crore), Tahlia McGrath (INR 1.4 crore), Shabnim Ismail (INR 1 crore), Alyssa Healy (INR 70 lakh), Anjali Sarvani (INR 55 lakh), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (INR 40 lakh), Parshavi Chopra (INR 10 lakh), Shweta Sehrawat (INR 40 lakh), S Yashasri (INR 10 lakh), Kiran Navgire (INR 30 lakh), Grace Harris (INR 75 lakh), Devika Vaidya (INR 1.4 crore), Lauren Bell (INR 30 lakh), Laxmi Yadav (INR 10 lakh), Simran Shaikh (INR 10 lakh).

  • 8:17 PM IST

    LIVE UP Warriorz Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! Simran Shaikh will play for UP for 10 lakhs!

  • 7:18 PM IST

    LIVE UP Warriorz Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! Laxmi Yadav will play for UP for 10 lakhs.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE UP Warriorz Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! UP rope in Lauren Bell for 30 lakhs!

  • 7:05 PM IST

    LIVE UP Warriorz Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! UP Warriors get the services of Devika Vaidya for 1.40 Cr.

  • 6:54 PM IST

    LIVE UP Warriorz Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! UP rope in Grace Harris for 75 lakhs.

  • 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE UP Warriorz Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! S. Yashasri will now play for the Warriors. She has been roped for 10 lakhs.

  • 5:27 PM IST

    LIVE UP Warriorz Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! UP bag Shweta Sehrawat for 40 lakhs!

  • 5:21 PM IST

    LIVE UP Warriorz Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! UP rope in Parshavi Chopra for 10 lakhs.

  • 4:43 PM IST

    LIVE UP Warriorz Squad, WPL Auction: SOLD!! UP rope in spin-bowler Rajeshwari Gayakwad for 40 lakhs!

