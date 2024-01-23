Home

60 players were retained by their respective five teams from the previous season, with 30 players acquired by the franchises overall in the 2024 WPL Player Auction, nine of whom were overseas cricketers.

Women's Premier League 2024 Schedule RELEASED: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) in Opener on February 23, Final on March 17 | Check Details

New Delhi: The schedule for Women’s Premier League 2024 is out and the tournament will be played in New Delhi and Bengaluru. The marquee event will start from February 23 where defending Champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns against finalist Delhi Capitals at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

WPL 2024 will be contested between five teams – defending champions Mumbai Indians, runners-up Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Gujarat Giants. The inaugural WPL trophy was won by Harmanpreet Kaur-captained Mumbai Indians, who defeated the Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals by seven wickets at the Brabourne Stadium.

The final of the tournament will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. This is the first time that the tournament will be played outside Mumbai. Here is the full schedule:

Earlier, The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited bids from reputed entities for acquiring the rights and obligations to stage the Opening Ceremony for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024 season.

The procedure to procure the RFP documents is enlisted in Annexure A of the tender notice. The RFP will be available for purchase till January 29, 2024. Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the RFP to rfp@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A. It is clarified that the RFP documents shall be shared only upon the confirmation of payment of the non-refundable RFP fee.

The detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, process for submissions of bids, rights and obligations, etc. are contained in the ‘Request for Proposal’ (“RFP”) which will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of INR 1,00,000 (Indian Rupees One Lakh Only) plus any applicable Goods and Services Tax.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.