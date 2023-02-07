Home

Women’s Premier League Auction List Announced, 409 Cricketers to Go Down The Hammer on 13th February

Women's Premier League Auction List Announced, 409 Cricketers to Go Down The Hammer on 13th February. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The BCCI on Monday announced the full list of cricketers for the Women’s Premier League as a total of 409 players will go down the hammer on 13th February for the inaugural WIPL Auction.

Initially a total of 1525 players were registered for the inaugural Women’s Premier League Player Auction & the final list was brought down to 409 players. Out of the 409 players, 246 are Indians and 163 are overseas players of which 8 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 202, uncapped players are 199 and 8 from associate nations. A maximum of 90 slots are available with the five teams, with 30 being slotted for overseas players.

INR 50 Lakhs is the highest reserve price with 24 players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. Team India Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma and India’s Under-19 T20 World Cup-winning captain Shafali Verma are amongst the few Indians who have slotted themselves in the highest bracket.

13 overseas players have also slotted themselves under the INR 50 Lakh reserve price with the likes of Ellyse Perry, Sophie Ecclestone, Sophie Devine & Deandra Dottin to name a few.

30 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 40 Lakh. The Auction will start from 2:30 PM IST. The tournament will start from March 4th and will go on till 26th March and the opening match of the tournament will likely be played between Team Mumbai and Team Ahmedabad. The tournament will take place entirely in Mumbai at Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium being the only two venues.

CHECK FULL LIST HERE

