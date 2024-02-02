Home

Women’s Premier League: UP Warriorz Head Coach Jon Lewis To Leave WPL 2024 After Group Stages

Jon Lewis is also the head coach of the England women’s national team and will join his national team players in New Zealand on March 12. UP Warriorz’s group stage ends on March 11.

New Delhi: UP Warrioz head coach Jon Lewis, who also manages England women’s cricket team, will leave the Women’s Premier League after the group stages of the upcoming edition, due to national commitments. Lewis will join the England squad in New Zealand on March 12 for their eight-game tour, after almost a fortnight after the playing group arrives. The WPL 2024 group stage ends on March 13, just six days before England women’s first T20I against New Zealand women. UP Warriorz play their final group encounter on March 13 at the Aru Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Provided UP Warriorz reach the knockouts, assistant coach Ashley Noffke will take charge of the team. Noffke, a former Australian cricketer, had served as coach of Brisbane Heat in WBBL and London Spirit’s women’s team in The Hundred.

“I had good discussions with the franchise there. They’re really open to me starting off, getting everything up and running and getting through to the group stage. Hopefully, we’ve got one game after that and by the time we get to that point I’m pretty sure the players will have had enough of me talking to them and they’ll be able to get off and do it on their own,” Lewis was quoted as saying by The Cricketer.

“Hopefully we’re in a really strong position, we’ve got a really experienced captain in Alyssa Healy and some really experienced assistant coach in Ashley Noffke, who’s an experienced head coach. We’ve got lots of cover in the coaching department and UP have been really accommodating, actually,” he added.

Meanwhile, the likes of Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Nat Sciver-Brunt and Danielle Wyatt will be available from the fourth T20I at the conclusion of WPL 2024. Meanwhile, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has named two different squads for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand – one for the first three game and another for fourth and fifth matches.

“The short window of just one or two days between the end of the WPL and the first IT20 in New Zealand has meant we have needed to balance the challenges of long-term workload management for players, allowing participation in the WPL and ensuring we give clarity to the group of players preparing for the first three IT20s,” Director of England Women’s cricket, Jonathan Finch said.

“As a result, we have named two IT20 squads with the WPL players being available for the fourth and fifth matches of the series. All players participating in the WPL were given our backing to remain in India for the duration of the tournament,” he added.

Lauren Bell and England captain Heather Knight have withdrawn from the WPL earlier to ensure they can be available for all T20I games in New Zealand. Both Bell and Knight withdrew once they learnt that the WPL regulations don’t allow for replacements mid-tournament, not wanting their respective WPL teams to be disadvantaged by their early departure.

England Squad for first 3 T20Is: Hollie Armitage, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Linsey Smith.

England Squad for first 4th & 5th T20Is: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt,

England’s ODI squad: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell , Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross , Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt

