Women’s Premier Leaue Vs National Team: England Cricketers In Dilemna As WPL Dates Clash New Zealand T20Is

As many as seven England players are a part of difference franchises for WPL 2024.

England all-rounder Sophie Ecclestone plays for UP Warriorz in WPL.

New Delhi: The England women’s cricketers are facing a dilemma to choose between country and franchise as the second edition of the Women’s Premier League clashes with their bilateral T20I series against New Zealand. England women will be playing five T20Is against New Zealand between March 19 and 29. On the other hand, the WPL starts on February 23 with the final to be played on March 17. On paper, it shows the players are getting a two-day gap between the WPL final and the first T20I, but it would be logistically impossible to manage both sides.

According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has told the players that those who will be involved in the WPL final are not going to be considered for the first three T20Is against New Zealand. England are yet to announce their squads for New Zealand tour next week.

As many as seven English players are a part of WPL 2024. They are Alice Capsey (Delhi Capitals), Issy Wong, Nat Sciver-Brunt (both Mumbai Indians), Kate Cross, Heather Knight (both Royal Challengers Bangalore), Sophie Ecclestone and Danni Wyatt (UP Warriorz). Jon Lewis, head coach of England, is also the head coach of UP Warriorz.

