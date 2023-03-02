Home

Women’s Pro Kabaddi League Soon To Be Reality After Men’s Tournament Success

The men's Pro Kabaddi League is currently in its 10th season and has already garnered success. Patna Pirates are the most successful franchise with three titles.

Action during Women's Kabaddi Challenge in 2016. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: After the huge success of the men’s Pro Kabaddi League, the organisers are planning to start a similar tournament for women. The announcement was made by the organisers, Mashal Sports, on Thursday.

The Pro Kabaddi League, which is in its 10th season, started gaining attraction in the last few years. Patna Pirates are the most successful franchise in the tournament with three titles. Jaipur Pink Panthers are the defending champions.

The organisers had earlier organised a Women’s Kabaddi Challenge in 2016 with three teams — Fire Birds, Ice Divas and Storm Queens. Storm Queens won the tournament beating Fire Birds 24-23 in the final.

“Our plans for a professional women’s kabaddi league are based on the success we have seen in the men’s league and our commitment to grow kabaddi as a modern world-class sport from India,” said Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner of Pro Kabaddi League.

To launch the women’s league, the organisers will be working with the various stakeholders, including the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) and the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF).

V Tejeswini Bai, who led Storm Queens and Indian women’s team to 2014 Asian Games gold, stated a league for them will be a dream come true. “Ever since the launch of Pro Kabaddi league in 2014, women kabaddi players in India have aspired to a professional kabaddi league of their own.

Now, a women’s version of PKL will be a big dream come true for every woman kabaddi athlete in India, and also for women kabaddi athletes from other countries,” said Tejeswini. The women’s team also got the backing of former men’s Indian team Ajay Thakur.

“Pro Kabaddi has transformed the lives and image of men kabaddi athletes across all of India. I know if Mashal Sports does a women’s league, it will do the same for women kabaddi athletes,” said Thakur.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.