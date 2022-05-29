The calls for the women’s IPL have intensified after some staggering performances by the Indian eves in recent times. Many feel that a women’s version of the IPL will help women’s cricket grow leaps and bounds. The recent edition of the four-match Women’s T20 Challenge 2022 was a huge success, and the fans now want a bigger version of the tournament.Also Read - Women's T20 Challenge 2022: We Knew Game Could Go Down To The Wire, Says Harmanpreet Kaur

The Women's T20 Challenge 2022 was a three-team event that was won by the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Supernovas, who defeated Velocity by four runs in a thrilling finale. Every match of the tournament was evenly fought and gave fans some nail-biting action, leaving them craving for more. Meanwhile, after a thrilling end to the finale, the crowd chanted 'We won Women's IPL,' expressing their wish to see some exciting women's cricket.

crowd chants, We want Women’s IPL, We want Women’s IPL 💥 pic.twitter.com/GzFsEBhU4W — AkasH (@im_akash196) May 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the BCCI is also keen on organising the women’s IPL. After the IPL Governing Council meeting earlier this year, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that the board is planning to start a full-fledged women’s IPL by 2023.”It (the full-fledged women’s IPL) has to be approved by the AGM. We plan to start it by next year hopefully,” BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had told reporters.

Speaking about the summit clash of the Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, a magnificent knock of 62 off 44 by Deandra Dottin, backed by a 43-run cameo by Harmanpreet Kaur, helped Supernovas post a healthy 165-7 in their quota of overs.

The match looked done and dusted when Velocity was reduced to 64-5 in the 11th over. However, South Africa star Laura Wolvaardt (65) kept the team in the hunt. Some late flourish by Simran Bahadur (20 off 10) brought the equation down to 17 off the last over. Laura Wolvaardt hit a six of their first ball to bring a cheer in Velocity camp, but an excellent comeback by Sophie Ecclestone meant that Supernovas won the match by four runs.