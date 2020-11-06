After making the Women’s T20 Challenge a reality amid the pandemic, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly revealed that he has big plans to improve and promote the women’s game. The BCCI President also said that the Women’s IPL is just a matter of time and this statement has made Velocity skipper Mithali Raj happy. She took to Twitter to express her elation. Also Read - 'Best T20 Fast Bowler in World': Shane Bond Claims it's Privilege to Watch Jasprit Bumrah

Her post read: "It was really heartening to hear our president @SGanguly99 talk about women's cricket going onward and upwards and how it is a priority for him and the BCCI."

The veteran cricketer has been one of the biggest faces of women’s cricket in India and has inspired millions of kids to take to the sport. At the fag end of her career, the batter with the most runs in limited-overs cricket is looking to lead Velocity to the title in the ongoing Women’s T20 Challenge in UAE.

After winning the first match against the Supernovas, the Mithali-led side were thrashed by Trailblazers on Thursday. Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami and Rajeshwari Gayakwad shared the spoils as Trailblazers beat Velocity in the second match of the Jio Women’s T20 Challenge in Sharjah.

“As far as playing in the afternoon [is concerned], we haven’t even got 12 hours to recover from yesterday’s game. So clearly yes, it has been difficult for the girls to prepare themselves and come back and play the afternoon game after playing last night,” Raj said in the post-match press conference.

“That’s why she’s number one. She came up with a game plan and quickly adapted with her line and length. After Shafali hit her for six she bowled pulled her length onto the shorter side and got wickets in the powerplay,” she added.