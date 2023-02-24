Home

Harmanpreet Kaur in Tears After Heartbreaking Loss vs Australia; Anjum Chopra Consoles India Captain | WATCH

Ind vs Aus: After the loss, Harmanpreet was in tears and former India captain Anjum Chopra was seen consoling her.

Harmanpreet Kaur Cries

Cape Town: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was in tears after India’s heartbreaking loss against Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday at the Newlands. India lost the game by five runs after looking good to get over the line. The unlucky dismissal of the Indian captain changed the course of the game. Her bat got jammed in the pitch and she could not complete the run. Despite not being 100 per cent physically, Harmanpreet led from the front and hit a brilliant 52 off 34 balls.

After the loss, Harmanpreet was in tears, and former India captain Anjum Chopra was seen consoling her.

“My intention was to give the captain some empathy because that’s all I can offer from the outside,” said Anjum Chopra when asked about what she told Harmanpreet.

“It was an emotional moment for both of us, India have reached the semi-finals a lot of times and have lost a lot of times. This is not the first time I’ve seen her play like this, I have also seen her battling injuries and her health,” said the former cricket-turned-commentator.

Here is the clip:

Chopra continued, “Today she might not have even played, but because it was the semi-final of a World Cup and she is a player who does not back down, but charges ahead, she did just that.”

“Today, before the match, she was able to bring herself to play this match and continued it while fielding by running all over the ground. The captain said I’ll go everywhere and then while batting she rekindled India’s hopes. Of course, Jemimah Rodrigues was also part of it, the way India lost by 5 runs, but the way this match went, I can understand what she must be going through,” she added.

