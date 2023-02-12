Home

Sports

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Twitter Storms As Jemimah Rodrigues And Richa Ghosh Power India To Huge Victory Over Pakistan

Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Twitter Storms As Jemimah Rodrigues And Richa Ghosh Power India To Huge Victory Over Pakistan

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's team got off to a perfect start to the T20 World Cup 2023 with a massive 7 wickets victory over arch-rivals Pakistan.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh

Cape Town: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women’s team got off to a perfect start to the T20 World Cup 2023 with a massive 7 wickets victory over arch-rivals Pakistan. Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues’ half-century and the blazing knock of dynamic Richa Ghosh helped Team India escape a tricky situation and secure victory in their opening match at the Newlands Cricket Ground with an over remaining.

Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia opened for the 150 runs chase for India with Smriti Mandhana out with an injury. Before Yastike was run out by Sadia Iqbal in the Powerplay’s final over, the pair put on 38 for the first wicket.

You may like to read

High quality run chase this from @BCCIWomen 🔥🔥. Jemima and Richa were fantastic, but what stuck out was how calm the dressing room was when we needed 40 from 4 overs. #T20WorldCup2023 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) February 12, 2023

.@JemiRodrigues scored a superb unbeaten half-century & was #TeamIndia‘s top performer from the second innings of the #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup clash 👍 👍 Here’s a summary of her knock 🔽 pic.twitter.com/FEnB7uHbbg — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) February 12, 2023

Jemimah Rodrigues and Verma rebuilt, but Pakistan struck in the 10th over when Sidra Amin made an incredible catch close to the ropes to send Verma back. Harmanpreet Kaur was sent back by Nashra Sandhu in the 14th over, giving Pakistan a huge boost, even though Jemimah and Harmanpreet Kaur fought back for a while.

What a match! The energy and fighting spirit showcased by all the players was brilliant.

Congratulations #TeamIndia for an outstanding win.This has surely set the tone for a great tournament.

More power to you, girls! #INDvPAK #T20WorldCup @BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/bifegXstz7 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 12, 2023

Well played india …hard luck team 🇵🇰 but you girls put a good fight and we still proud of you #INDvPAK #ICCWomensWorldCup — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) February 12, 2023

However, Jemimah Rodrigues (53 not out off 38), along with Richa Ghosh (31 not out off 20), took India over the victory line in 19 overs with seven wickets remaining, leading India’s fight in the run chase with a fine unbeaten fifty.

People from the cricket fraternity are congratulating the Women in Blue for their spectacular performance with both bat and ball. Team India’s next match would be up against West Indies on 15th Feb.

Brief scores: Pakistan Women 149-4 in 20 Overs (Bismah Maroof 68 not out, Ayesha Naseem 43 not out; Radha Yadav 2/21) lost to India Women 151-3 in 19 Overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 53 not out, Richa Ghosh 31 not out; Nashra Sandhu 2/15) by 7 wickets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.