Debutant Manju Rani lost to local favourite and second-seed Russian Ekaterina Paltceva to settle for silver medal in the 48kg category of the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude on Sunday. The sixth-seed lost 1-4 as India finished their campaign with a silver and and three bronze medals from the global event.

Rani thus capped off her dream run in a maiden championships appearance during which she beat top-seed Rojas Tayonis Cedeno to enter the semis and this ensuring herself a medal. In the last-four clash against Thailand’s Chuthamat Raksat, she prevailed 4-1 on a day when the three other Indian boxers Mary Kom (51kg), Jamuna Boro (54kg) and Lovlina Borgohain (69kg) lost their respective bouts to get bronze.

Mary Kom, seeded third, lost 1-4 to second seed Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey who is the reigning European Championships and European Games gold-medallist. Boro went down 0-5 to top seed and former Asian Games bronze-medallist Huang Hsiao-Wen of Chinese Taipei while Borgohain lost to China’s Yang Liu 2-3.