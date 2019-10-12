India’s boxer Lovlina Borgohain settled for a bronze medal in the 69kg category after losing a closely fought semifinal 2:3 against China’s Liu Yang in the ongoing Women’s World Boxing Championships on Saturday. Despite putting up a valiant effort, only two judges out of five gave Borgohain higher points than her opponent. This was India’s fourth medal in the ongoing Worlds event in Ulan-Ude in Russia.

The 22-year-old Indian fought with great intensity and made full use of her height and long reach to continuously throw strong punches at the Chinese. It was also Borgohain’s second medal at the World Championships. She bagged the bronze in New Delhi last year.

In her quarterfinal clash, Borgohain defeated Poland’s Karolina Koszewska. She thrashed her opponent by 4-1 to qualify for the semifinals.

Earlier, Manju Rani continued her dream run as she defeated Chuthamat Raksat 4-1 of Thailand in 48kg category to enter the final of the championships. She entered the event after receiving a first-round bye before beating Cedeno Rojas in the pre-quarters earlier this week. And then Rani beat top seed of her category to enter semis of the event.

Lovlina Borgohain settled for a bronze medal while she was defeated by China's Yang Liu in the 69kg category in a split decision of 2:3 to end her campaign at the AIBA World Boxing Championship. This is her consecutive bronze medal.



In another clash, India’s budding pugilist Jamuna Boro lost 0:5 to Wen-Hsiao Huang of Chinese Taipei in the 54kg category. This was 22-year-old Jamuna’s maiden appearance at the global event.

Meanwhile, it was curtains for the six-time world champion MC Mary Kom, who lost her semifinal bout to Turkey’s Busenaz Cakiroglu in what turned out to be a close encounter. The third-seed lost 1-4 but the Indian contingent protested the decision. However, AIBA’s technical committee turned down their appeal.

The 36-year-old Mary later expressed her disappointment on Twitter, questioning the result. “How and why. Let the world know how much right and wrong the decision is,” she posted.