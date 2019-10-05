India boxer Saweety Boora produced a dominant performance against Munkhbat Myagmarjargal to advance into the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing World Women’s Boxing Championships. Boora registered a comprehensive 5:0 win by a unanimous verdict in her 75kg first-round bout versus Mongolia’s Myagmarjargal to start her world’s campaign on a strong note on Saturday in Ulan-Ude.

The 2014 World Championships silver medallist – Saweety hardly put a foot wrong during her encounter, she showed lightning-quick reflexes and footwork to trump her opponent. Throughout the bout, Saweety took great advantage of her height and kept the Mongolian at a fair distance. She landed some clean punches and out-punched Myagmarjargal especially in the last two rounds of the match.

🇮🇳 picks up second win at the #aibaworldboxingchampionship with @boorasweety04

defeating Munkhbat Myagmarjargal of Mongolia 🇲🇳 in a unanimous verdict 5⃣:0⃣ to reach the pre-quarters. Keep the momentum going!💪#PunchMeinHaiDum#boxing pic.twitter.com/plYv3QJGAK — Boxing Federation (@BFI_official) October 5, 2019



Earlier, Jamuna Boro got India’s World Championships off to a good start by beating Mongolia’s Michidmaa Erdenedalai 5-0 in her 54 kg first round bout on Friday. Boro recovered from a slow start to take the bout by a unanimous decision

The 22-year-old, employed with Assam Rifles, has a tough one next up as she will square off against Algeria’s fifth-seeded Ouidad Sfouh in the pre-quarterfinals.

Sfouh had won a gold in the 2017 World Championships and was given a first-round bye.