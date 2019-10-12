India’s Jamuna Boro lost 0:5 to Wen-Hsiao Huang of Chinese Taipei in the 54kg category of Women’s World Boxing Championships 2019 in Ulan-Ude (Russia) on Saturday. The 22-year-old Indian thus settled for bronze in her maiden appearance at the global event.

Boro has had a dream run in her maiden appearance at the worlds having assured herself of a medal when she entered the last-four.

In an interview with TOI, Jamuna revealed how her mother sold vegetables to make ends meet. “I defeated Meena in the semis of the India Open in Guwahati this year and later won gold at the Indonesia President’s Cup. Since then, I have not looked back,” Jamuna said and added “My medals, prize money, everything is for my mother. I can’t see her struggle anymore.”

Earlier, Manju Rani continued her dream run as she defeated Chuthamat Raksat 4-1 of Thailand in 48kg category to enter the final of the championships.

The sixth-seed Manju had earlier stunned top-seeded Kim Hyang Mi of North Korea 4-1 in the quarter-finals on Thursday to ensure India a second medal at the championships. She entered the event after receiving a first-round bye before beating Cedeno Rojas in the pre-quarters earlier this week.

However, it was curtains for the six-time world champion MC Mary Kom lost her semi-final bout to Turkey’s Busenaz Cakiroglu in what turned out to be a close encounter. The third-seed lost 1-4 but the Indian contingent protested the decision.

However, AIBA’s technical committee turned down their appeal.

The 36-year-old Mary Kom later expressed her disappointment on Twitter, questioning the result. “How and why. Let the world know how much right and wrong the decision is,” she posted.

“Mary fought exceptionally well and should have won the bout. We are still quite stunned that the decision did not go in her favour,” India assistant coach and Mary Kom’s trainer Chhote Lal Yadav told PTI.

