Six-time World champion Mary Kom moved into the quarter-finals of the ongoing Women’s World Boxing Championship by beating Thailand’s Jutamas Jitpong 5-0 in the women’s fly 51 kg category on Tuesday at Ulan-Ude (Russia). With the win, Mary stayed on track for her seventh world championship crown. Mary took merely 20 minutes to see off the Thai challenge. It was the ease with which the veteran defeated her opponent is that stood out.

The 36-year-old is thus one win away from securing a medal and next faces Colombian Ingrit Valencia. She is the reigning Pan American champion in the flyweight category and had won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Later in the day, Saweety Bora (75kg) will take on Wales’ Lauren Price in her pre-quarter-final bout. Manju Rani (48kg) is the only Indian pugilist apart from Mary to have managed to reach the quarter-finals of her weight class while Lovlina Burgohain (69kg) and Jamuna Boro (54kg) will have their pre-quarters bouts on Wednesday.

In her eight appearances in the World Championships so far, Mary has accounted for a total of six gold medals and a silver. Her most recent conquest was in 2018 in New Delhi. The Padma Bhushan-awardee is also the only woman to become World Amateur Boxing champion for a record six times, and the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each one of the first seven world championships.

On Monday, India’s Manju Rani advanced to the quarter-finals following a comprehensive victory in the last-16 stage.

Sixth-seeded Rani (48 kg) triumphed over Venezuela’s Rojas Tayonis Cedeno 5-0 and now needs just one more win to secure a medal in her debut at the big event.

However, the road ahead will be a challenge as Rani is up against last edition’s bronze-medallist and top seed Kim Hyang Mi of South Korea. The two will clash on October 10.