Christchurch: Australia’s star all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Sunday said seeing wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy go about her brilliant knock of 170 was just amazing to watch. Healy smashed 170 off 138 balls, including 26 fours against England in the final at Hagley Oval to set up Australia’s 71-run win and clinch their seventh World Cup trophy.Also Read - Women World Cup 2022: I Am 32 And I Have Seen it All, Says "Grateful" Alyssa Healy

“They are unique (the other WC wins) but today was just wonderful. For Midge (Healy) to do what she did was amazing to watch. We had a wonderful crowd in and it has been a fantastic tournament for the game. The teams that have played have competed so hard, there have been some amazing contests and for Australia to finish the way we did was just awesome,” said Perry after the match. Also Read - Women's World Cup: Love The Challenge Of Batters Coming Hard At Me, Says Alana King

Perry was a huge doubt for the title clash as she sat out of Australia’s last two matches against Bangladesh and semi-final against West Indies due to back spasms. But Perry was fit in time to replace fellow all-rounder Annabel Sutherland in the playing eleven for the final. Perry was quick in expressing her gratitude to the medical professionals with the team to get her fit in time for the final. Also Read - Alyssa Healy's Brilliant 170 Leads Australia to Seventh Women's Cricket World Cup Title

“It was pretty close in the end (on making the final). Huge amount of gratitude to our medical staff over the last 10 days to help me get there. Equally a hard one as someone had to miss out and Annabel is a great mate of mine and disappointed that she was the one. From a personal perspective, it was wonderful to be involved.”

Though Perry hit some boundaries in the end to take Australia past the 350-mark, she didn’t get to bowl due to managing her return from the back spasms. She didn’t mind it but signed off by saying that the shift in mental attitude from the 2017 ODI World Cup semi-final exit changed Australia for the good.

“I did mark my run-up when we got to the ground but I definitely wasn’t needed. I guess just the shift in the attitude to take the game on all the time and to deal with pressure along the way. Just that mentality is the huge shift from the 2017 World Cup has been impressive.”