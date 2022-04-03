Women’s World Cup 2022 | New Delhi: Australian Opener Alyssa Healy hit a significant century versus England in the Women’s World Cup 2022 finals as Australia eye a big total on the scoreboard. Along with Rachael Hayes, who got out at 68, Healy completed a 150-run partnership for the first wicket. The first wicket, taken by Sophie Ecclestone, came only after the openers had scored 160 runs in 29 overs.Also Read - AU-W vs EN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Final: Australia Women vs England Women Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Hagley Oval at 6:30 AM IST April 04 Sun

After 45.3 overs, Australia was batting at 315/2, with Beth Mooney batting at 58 and Healy stumped out at 170. Ashleigh Gardner had come out to bat. Mooney and Healy also completed a 100-run partnership earlier. Defending Champions England had opted to Bowl first after Captain Heather Knight won the toss. For the unversed, Australians are gunning for their seventh World Cup title.

England and Australia are clashing in an ICC World Cup for the first time in 34 years. England had earlier ousted the Indian women's team out of the World Cup.

Women’s World Cup 2022 Finals | Aus W vs Eng W: List Of Playing 11

England Women (Playing XI): Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Jones(w), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

Australia Women (Playing XI): Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy(w), Meg Lanning(c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown