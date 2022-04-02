Christchurch: Shabnim Ismail, South Africa’s tearaway pacer, has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup semifinal against England in Christchurch on Thursday.Also Read - Shakib Al Hasan to Return Home From South Africa on March 24 Due to Family Emergency

Ismail was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to ‘using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match’. Also Read - SA vs BAN, Team Prediction Bangladesh Tour of South Africa, 2nd ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI at Wanderers Stadium at 01:30 PM IST Mar 20

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Ismail, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period. Ismail admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by GS Lakshmi of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing. Also Read - Janneman Malan, Keegan Petersen Earn Cricket South Africa Contracts For 2022-23

On-field umpires Claire Polosak and Eloise Sheridan, third umpire Jacqueline Williams and fourth umpire Langton Rusere levelled the charge. Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

The incident occurred on the last ball of England’s innings, when Ismail used inappropriate language after dismissing batter Sophie Ecclestone. In the same over, Ecclestone had hit three boundaries off Ismail before getting dismissed and Ismail had an exchange of words with the left-arm spinner from England.

During South Africa’s chase of 294, Ecclestone took out Ismail as her 6/36 took England to the final of the mega event on Sunday against Australia with a 137-run win at Hagley Oval. The left-arm spinner gave a finger-on-the-lip send-off to Ismail. After the match ended, Ecclestone and Ismail smiled and shook each other’s hands.