Women’s World Cup: Spain’s Extra Time Stunner Seals Win Over Netherlands, Securing First-Ever Semifinal Berth

Spain defeated the Netherlands 2-1 in the FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinals on Friday. (Pic: IANS)

Wellington (New Zealand), Aug 11 (IANS) Spain made a historic advancement to the semifinals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, securing a dramatic 2-1 victory over the Netherlands, thanks to a decisive goal in extra time on Friday.

Though the first half remained goalless, Spain dominated the proceedings. They consistently applied pressure with their intricate passing and exemplary ball control, amassing 49% possession and racking up eleven shots on goal.

The Netherlands, however, had a quiet half, failing to record even a single shot and managing just 34% of the possession, reports Xinhua.

A moment of tension arose in the 17th minute as the Netherlands were twice saved by the post. An initial strike by Alba Redondo was parried by the Dutch goalkeeper, only to ricochet off the post. Redondo’s follow-up attempt once again met the same fate, with the woodwork coming to the rescue.

Spain’s hopes of breaking the deadlock were dashed in the 37th minute. Jennifer Hermoso managed to slot the ball home after a sublime pass, only to see her goal ruled out for offside.

The game’s complexion changed in the 78th minute. A handball by Stefanie Van Der Gragt inside the box earned Spain a penalty. Mariona Caldentey made no mistake from the spot, pushing Spain into the lead.

However, in a dramatic twist, the Netherlands clawed back in injury time with Stefanie Van Der Gragt netting the equalizer. The tiebreaker came in the 111th minute of extra time. Young sensation, 19-year-old Salma Paralluelo, unleashed a fierce left-footed drive during a swift counter, making it 2-1 for Spain.

Spain managed to hold their nerve, keeping the Dutch at bay until the final whistle.

Spain now await the winner of the clash between Japan and Sweden in the semifinals.

