Hamilton: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday fined the West Indies women’s cricket team 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in their Women’s Cricket World Cup match at the Seddon Park on Saturday.Also Read - Women's World Cup: Batting And Bowling Really Came Out, Says Mithali Raj

Top-order batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur hammered centuries as India emerged triumphant over the West Indies by 155 runs in the third match of their campaign in the tournament. While Smriti hit 123 runs in 119 balls, Harmanpreet slammed 109 in 107 balls apart from the 184-run partnership, rescuing India from 78/3. Also Read - Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana Shares 'Player of The Match' Award With Harmanpreet Kaur After India Beat West Indies

Shandre Fritz of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Stafanie Taylor’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration. Also Read - Women's World Cup: Happy That Batting Unit Kept The Scoreboard Ticking, Says Smriti Mandhana

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Taylor pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, “so there was no need for a formal hearing”.

On-field umpires Eloise Sheridan and Paul Wilson, third umpire Ahmed Shah Pakteen and fourth umpire Ruchira Palliyaguruge levelled the charge.