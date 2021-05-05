Paula Badosa has been making the headlines after securing a semifinal berth at the Mutua Madrid Open. Badosa got the better of Belinda Bencic in the quarterfinal, having won the match 6-4, 7-5 and became the first Spanish woman to make the last four in Madrid. Having got her opportunity through a wild card, Badosa seemed to be making full use of it. Her on-court antics have led many to compare her with Maria Sharapova, whom she had idolised growing up in the streets of Barcelona. Also Read - French Open Postponed by a Week Due to COVID-19 Outbreak, to Start From May 24

Clay seems to be her most preferred surface, having won the French Open girls’ singles title in the year 2015 and reaching the fourth round of Roland Garros last year. Also Read - Tennis: Novak Djokovic Joins Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer in Skipping Miami Open 2021, Says Need to Use This Time to Spend Time With Family

The 23-year-old became the first wildcard entrant to reach the quarterfinals at the Madrid Open since 2017 and have now gone a step further by securing a semifinal berth. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Equals Roger Federer's Record For Most Weeks as World No.1 at ATP Rankings

ESPECTACULAR 🔥 🇪🇸 @paulabadosa reaches the BIGGEST semifinal of her career, becoming the first Spanish woman to make the last four in Madrid!#MMOPEN pic.twitter.com/elR4DEoSuU — wta (@WTA) May 5, 2021

Bencic, who was aiming for her second straight semifinal appearance, eventually fell short as Badosa kissed the clay court to celebrate her victory.

While it remains to be seen whether Badosa’s fighting spirit and form help her reach the final, but she has already done enough at the Madrid Open for the world to take note of and if the 23-year-old keeps her head in the right place, she is a star in the making.

Badosa is all set to face the winner of the match between world number 1 Ashleigh Barty and three-time Madrid Open champion Petra Kvitová in their quarterfinal.