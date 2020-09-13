Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Worcestershire vs Warwickshire Dream11 Team Hints And Prediction English T20 Blast 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable Playing XIs For Today’s WAR vs WAS at New Road, Worcester: In another exciting Central Group encounter of English T20 Blast 2020 on Sunday evening, Worcestershire will square off against Warwickshire at the New Road, Worcester. The English T20 Blast WOR vs WAS match will commence at 5.30 PM IST – September 13. In the Central Group table, Birmingham Bears occupy the third spot with three victories in seven games. They have bagged seven points in all so far. On the other hand, Worcestershire are searching for their second victory in the competition with four defeats. One game stood abandoned. Worcestershire County Club have an upper hand in the head-to-head stats, winning four of the previous five games while one game failed to produce any favourable result for either side. Also Read - SV vs WS Dream11 Team Prediction English Women's 50 Over 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Southern Vipers vs Western Storm One-day Match at The Rose Bowl Stadium, Southampton 3 PM IST September 13

TOSS: The English T20 Blast 2020 match toss between Worcestershire vs Warwickshire will take place at 5 PM (IST) – September 13. Also Read - ENG vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd ODI Australia Tour of England: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today England vs Australia ODI Match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester at 5:30 PM IST Friday September 13

Time: 5.30 PM IST Also Read - SCO-W vs TYP-W Dream11 Team Prediction Ireland Women's Super 50 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Scorchers Women vs Typhoons Women ODI Match at Pembroke Cricket Club, Dublin 3 PM IST September 13

Venue: New Road, Worcester.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Michael Burgess

Batsmen: Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Tom Fell, Jack Haynes

All-rounders: Daryl Mitchell, Brett D’Oliveira

Bowlers: Jeetan Patel, Craig Miles, Charlie Morris, George Furrer

WOR vs WAS Probable Playing XIs

Worcestershire: Hamish Rutherford, Riki Wessels, Jake Libby, Brett D’Oliveira, Ben Cox (WK), Ross Whiteley, Ed Barnard (C), Adam Finch, Patrick Brown, Daryl Mitchell, and Charlie Morris.

Warwickshire: Ed Pollock, Dominic Sibley, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes (C), Michael Burgess (WK), Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Jacob Lintott, and Jeetan Patel.

WOR vs WAS SQUADS

Worcestershire: Hamish Rutherford, Riki Wessels, Jake Libby, Ben Cox (wk), Ross Whiteley, Brett DOliveira, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Barnard (C), Adam Finch, Patrick Brown, Charlie Morris, Josh Tongue, Ben Twohig, Dillon Pennington.

Warwickshire: Ed Pollock, Dominic Sibley, Adam Hose, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes (C), Michael Burgess (wk), Tim Bresnan, Henry Brookes, Olly Stone, Jacob Lintott, Jeetan Patel, Liam Norwell, Alex Thomson, Dan Mousley.

Check Dream11 Prediction/ WOR Dream11 Team/ WAS Dream11 Team/ Worcestershire Dream11 Team Prediction/ Warwickshire Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips English T20 Blast/ Online Cricket Tips and more.