WOR vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi: WOR vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Vitality T20 Blast: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable Playing XI For Worcestershire vs Warwickshire, 10 PM IST, July 9.

Worcestershire Rapids will take on Warwickshire Bears in a North Group T20 Blast fixture at the County Ground in Worcester on Friday. Both of these teams have won five matches out of the 11 they have played in the North Group of Vitality T20 Blast. Thus, both of these teams will look to get ahead of each other in the points table.

English T20 Blast Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and WOR vs WAS Dream11 Team Prediction, WAR vs WOS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 Blast, WOR vs WAS Probable XIs English T20 Blast, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – WOR vs WAS, Fantasy Playing Tips – English T20 Blast, Dream11 Team Prediction Worcestershire vs Warwickshire.

TOSS: The English T20 Blast toss between Worcestershire vs Warwickshire will take place at 9:30 PM IST – July 9.

Time: 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: County Ground, Worcester.

WOR vs WAS My Dream11 Team

Ben Cox, Sam Hain, Jake Libby, Riki Wessels, Ed Pollock, Will Rhodes, Brett D’Oliveira, Kyle Mayers, Ish Sodhi, Ben Dwarshuis, Jake Lintott.

Captain: Brett D’Oliveira. Vice-captain: Will Rhodes.

WOR vs WAS Probable Playing 11s

Worcestershire Rapids Ben Cox (C & WK), Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliveira, Jake Libby, Ross Whiteley, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Dillon Pennington, Ish Sodhi, Charlie Morris.

Warwickshire Bears Will Rhodes (C), Jacob Bethell, Michael Burgess (WK), Ethan Brookes, Sam Hain, Matt Lamb, Jake Lintott, Kyle Mayers, Craig Miles, Ed Pollock, Rob Yates.

WOR vs WAS Squads

Worcestershire Rapids Riki Wessels, Brett D’Oliveira, Jake Libby, Ben Cox (C & WK), Ross Whiteley, Daryl Mitchell, Ed Barnard, Ben Dwarshuis, Dillon Pennington, Ish Sodhi, Charlie Morris, Josh Tongue, Adam Finch, Alex Milton and Thomas Charles Fell.

Warwickshire Bears Jacob Bethell, Ethan Brookes, Michael Burgess (WK), Sam Hain, Adam Hose, Will Rhodes (C), Matt Lamb, Jake Lintott, Kyle Mayers, Craig Miles, Ed Pollock, Ryan Sidebottom and Rob Yates.

