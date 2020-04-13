Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, India opener Smriti Mandhana revealed how she is making the most of her time staying indoors. In a video released by BCCI, Mandhana says she is working out to stay fit and play cards for fun. Also Read - Tablighi Jamaat: SC Hears Plea Against 'Demonisation' of Muslims, Says 'Can't Gag Press'

In the 38-second video, she says, “Staying fit is very important, so I am working out. I keep in touch with the trainer and receive the feedback. He keeps sending us (all Indian players) all the workouts that we need to follow.” Also Read - Scientist Tells Parents He's Going to Friend's House, Ends up in Lucknow Hospital to Help With Corona Testing

Mandhana also admitted that she loves troubling her brother and helps her mother while cooking apart from washing the utensils.

“The other thing I like is spending time with my family. We love playing cards. I help my mother with cooking. I guess washing utensils has become a part of my daily routine. However, my favourite pass time is to trouble my brother,” the Maharashtra-born said.

Mandhana also admits she is fond of watching movies and loves sleeping for hours together.

“The third thing which is love is watching movies. I am a big movie buff. So, I make sure I watch two-three movies a week, not many because I don’t want to get addicted. I want to spend time with my family,” she mentioned.

“The best thing which I love doing the most at home is sleeping. I make sure I sleep for at least 10 hours to keep myself happy the entire day,” Smriti added.