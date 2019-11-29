Russian sports officials have expressed their displeasure and strongly criticised the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) committee’s move to ban their athletes to compete in next year’s Olympic Games or four years and in a wide range of big sporting events. The officials promised that they will do everything possible to make their team compete in Tokyo 2020 under the Russian flag.

“It’s sad. I can only call these recommendations unfair,” Umar Kremlev, head of Russia’s boxing federation, said in a statement, reports Xinhua news agency.

WADA’s Independent Compliance Review Committee recommended the ban which means Russia could miss out on the next two Olympic Games and world championships in a wide range of sports.

Under the latest recommendations, some Russians without a history of doping could be cleared to compete in major international events as neutrals.

Stanislav Pozdnyakov, President of Russia’s Olympic Committee, said at the committee’s annual assembly in Moscow that all their clean athletes — those who were not involved or are not suspected of doping — will take part in the Games as part of our Olympic team.

Russia was banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from last year’s Pyeongchang Winter Games as punishment for alleged state-sponsored doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. But some Russian athletes with no history of doping were cleared to compete as neutrals.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has recommended a four-year global sports ban on Russia. This ban will include hosting and participating in major international sports events. WADA’s independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) suggested that Russia’s anti-doping agency (RUSADA) should be declared uncooperative and non-compliant.