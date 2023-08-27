Top Recommended Stories

World Athletics Championships 2023 Finals LIVE: Neeraj Chopra To Be In Action At 11:45 PM IST

World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE Updates: India's Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Jena (all javelin), men's 4x400m Relay team and Parul Chaudhary will aim for glory on final day.

Updated: August 27, 2023 9:50 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

It’s a big day for Indian athletics as the country aims to get as many medals out of a possible five on the final day of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest on Sunday. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is seeking his first-ever world title, while the likes of DP Manu and Kishore Jena will also look for a podium finish in men’s javelin event. Parul Chaudhary will get a shot at the women’s 3000m steeplechase final and the men’s 4x400m relay team comprising of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh will have the chance to strike gold as well.

Javelin Final: Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Jena (11:45 PM IST) (August 27)
Steeplechase Final: Parul Chaudhary (12:35 AM IST ) (August 28)
Indian Men’s 4x400m Relay Team: Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh (1:07 AM IST) (August 28)

WAC 2023 LIVE STREAMING DETAILS

Live Updates

    World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE: Among the Indians in action on the day, Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena will be in action first. The men’s javelin event is just less than two hours away.

    World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE: Uganda’s Victor Kiplagat won the men’s marathon race as two-time Olympian Maru Teferi of Israel settled for the silver ahead of Ethiopia’s Leul Gebresilase.

    World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE: Noah Lyles is now a six-time world champion. He completed a golden hat-trick at the World Athletics Championships 2023 as he anchored the US quartet including Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley, and Brandon Carnes to gold in the men’s 4x100m relay final.

    World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE: Meanwhile, in women’s 4x100m relay final, the American quartet of Tamari Davis, Twanisha Terry, Gabby Thomas and Sha’Carri Richardson crossed the line in 41.03s – the fastest time ever at a World Championships. Jamaican finished second to win silver in 41.21s, with the British quartet Asha Philip, Imani Lansiquot, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita claim bronze in 41.97s.

    World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE: Arshad Nadeem’s message to Neeraj Chopra ahead of big final. “Neeraj ke liye best of luck. Neeraj bhai, aap bhi aachha karen, hum bhi accha karen. Aapka naam hai world me, hamara bhi naam aye.”

    World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE: Do you know, India has won just two medals at the World Athletics Championships? The first one came from Anju Bobby George (bronze) in 2003 while the second came from Neeraj Chopra when he won silver in 2022.

    World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE: Kishore Jena is a two-time national champion and has a PB of 84.38m. He is a cadet of the Bhubaneshwar Sports Hostel and Odisha RF Athletics HPC.

    World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE: Kishore Jena’s coach Samarjeet Singh Malhi stated that the Odisha athlete is aiming to make the final eight. “Considering it was his first big-ticket event, he did really well. He was a bit nervous, but I expect him to better his personal best during the final and go the distance,” said Samarjeet

