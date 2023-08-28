Top Recommended Stories

WAC 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Neeraj Chopra Scripts History For India, Wins Javelin Gold In Budapest

World Athletics Championships 2023 HIGHLIGHTS: Neeraj Chopra, with a 88.17m throw, bags India's first track and field gold medal in the competition. The Indian Men's team finished a commendable fifth in 4x400m relay.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Sunday scripted history yet again as he became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships with a big throw of 88.17m in the men’s javelin final. In another first, three Indians finished in top eight with Kishore Jena (84.77m) and DP Manu (84.14m) taking the fifth and sixth spots respectively. Never before did three Indians finish in top eight of an event in the World Championships. The Indian men’s team finished a creditable fifth in 4x400m relay while Parun Chaudhury finished 9th in women’s 3000m steeplechase.

