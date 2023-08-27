Home

World Athletics Championship 2023 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Neeraj Chopra, Indian Relay Team, Parul Chaudhary

World Athletics Championship 2023 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Neeraj Chopra, Indian Relay Team, Parul Chaudhary

World Athletics C'ship 2023 Final: The big ticket event concludes today and on the final day, India will have a number of medal contenders. Olympic gold medallist, Neeraj Chopra will have a chance to win his first ever World title.

LIVE Updates | World Athletics Championship 2023

Budapest: The World Athletics Championship 2023 concludes today and in the final day, India will have a number of medal contenders. Olympic gold medallist, Neeraj Chopra will have a chance to win his first ever World title and also there will be DP Manu and Kishore Jena in the Javelin final as well, who all will be representing India. Parul Chaudhary will get a shot at the steeplechase final and the Men’s relay 4x400m team comprising of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh will have the chance to strike gold as well.

Javelin Final: Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Jena (11:45 PM IST) (27th August)

Steeplechase Final: Parul Chaudhary (12:35 AM IST ) (28th August)

Indian Men’s 4x400m Relay Team: Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh (1:07 AM IST) (28th August)

