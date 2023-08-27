Top Recommended Stories

World Athletics Championship 2023 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Neeraj Chopra, Indian Relay Team, Parul Chaudhary

World Athletics C'ship 2023 Final: The big ticket event concludes today and on the final day, India will have a number of medal contenders. Olympic gold medallist, Neeraj Chopra will have a chance to win his first ever World title.

Published: August 27, 2023 12:43 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

World Athletics Championship 2023 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Neeraj Chopra, Indian Relay Team, Parul Chaudhary

 LIVE Updates | World Athletics Championship 2023

Budapest: The World Athletics Championship 2023 concludes today and in the final day, India will have a number of medal contenders. Olympic gold medallist, Neeraj Chopra will have a chance to win his first ever World title and also there will be DP Manu and Kishore Jena in the Javelin final as well, who all will be representing India. Parul Chaudhary will get a shot at the steeplechase final and the Men’s relay 4x400m team comprising of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh will have the chance to strike gold as well.

Javelin Final: Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Jena (11:45 PM IST) (27th August)
Steeplechase Final: Parul Chaudhary (12:35 AM IST ) (28th August)
Indian Men’s 4x400m Relay Team: Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal and Rajesh Ramesh (1:07 AM IST) (28th August)

  • 12:48 PM IST

    World Athletics Championships 2023 Live: If we look at the history, Anju Bobby George was the Indian athlete to win a medal at the World Championships. She won a bronze in 2005. After 17 long years, Neeraj Chopra won a silver as well at the Javelin Throw Event. Can India strike gold finally ??

  • 12:38 PM IST

    World Athletics Championships 2023 Live: Out of the two participants in the Indian Relay Team, Amoj Jacob and Muhammed Anas have won gold medals in international relay tournaments. Jacob has a gold in Asian Championships in Bhubaneshwar.. Anas on the other hand has gold in Asian Games, South Asian Games and Asian Championships.

  • 12:32 PM IST

    World Athletics Championships 2023 Live: Parul Chaudhary’s best finish in her career has so far been in the Asian Athletics Championship this year in Bangkok. She bagged gold in 3000 M steeplechase. Now it’s time for her to be the Champions of the World.

  • 12:29 PM IST

    World Athletics Championships 2023 Live: Neeraj has won gold medals in Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and even in the Diamond League. But he is yet to win gold in the World Championship. His best finish in the World Championship was a silver medal finish back in 2022.

  • 12:23 PM IST

    World Athletics Championships 2023 Live: It’s gonna be one exciting day for the Indians as India will not have one chance but 5 medal contenders. Hopefully we will see majority of them posing with the medals at the end of day’s play.

