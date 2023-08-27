Home

World Athletics Championships 2023: Amitabh Bachchan Criticizes Commentators For Neglecting Indian Men’s Relay Team

The Indian men's 4x400m team finished second in Heats to qualify for the World Athletics Championships final for the first time in history.

New Delhi: The Indian men’s 4x400m relay team created history on Saturday when they edged past some of the top contenders in Heats to qualify for the World Athletics Championships final for the first time in history in Budapest.

The quartet of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh came second in Heats behind the USA in 2:59.05s, thus also creating an Asian record in the process.

Whenever something new is achieved in any global competition, the people on the mic usually speak about the achievements of the unknown stars at that very moment. However, to everyone’s surprise, the commentators didn’t speak much about the Indian team, which irked legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

and India .. JAI HIND 🇮🇳.. !!!! congratulations from the entire WORLD .. and just hear the commentary .. not a word for the Indian Team .. all about the 3rd and the 4th .. when we have made to the qualifiers by coming a very very close 2nd .. https://t.co/MixOz8MAyu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 27, 2023

The Big B of Bollywood, took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his disappointment. “and India .. JAI HIND!!!! congratulations from the entire WORLD .. and just hear the commentary .. not a word for the Indian Team .. all about the 3rd and the 4th .. when we have made to the qualifiers by coming a very very close 2nd ..,” Bachchan wrote.

