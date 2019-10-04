Bahrain’s Salwa Eid Naser claimed gold in the World Athletics Championships at Doha with the third-fastest time ever in women’s 400m, thus becoming the first Asian women to win the 400m event at a global stage.

Naser clocked 48.14 seconds – the fastest time in the world for 34 years, stunning the reigning Olympic champion Shaunae Mille-Uibo of The Bahamas. Mille-Uibo had to settle for silver while Shericka Jackson of Jamaica won bronze.

“This is crazy,” Naser told IAAF.org. “I already did the mixed relays and I was just hoping for the best, but now I’m world champion. I’m really short of words to describe how I’m feeling, it’s just crazy. I’m screaming I’m so happy.

Naser, who had already won a bronze in the 4x400m mixed relay, had impressed with her smooth progress in the semi-finals, where she clocked 49.79.

“It’s been so tough with all the training and injuries, and getting there has been hard. I didn’t want to chase because I’m so used to chasing all the time, so I had to go out fast, and I just kept going. To cross the line and see that I am world champion in that amazing time, I just couldn’t believe it.”

Among Indians, middle-distance runner Jinson Johnson finished 10th in his first round heats of the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Thursday, failing to qualify for the next round. In shot put, India’s Tejinder Pal Singh Toor, who had a good qualification round managed the best throw of 20.43m in three attempts. but failed to make it to the top-12.