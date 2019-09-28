Dutee Chand’s World Athletics Championships campaign on Saturday came to an end after she finished seventh in the heat. The India sprinter had participated in the 100m dash in Doha.

In the semifinal, which will take place on Sunday, will see the top three from the six heats and next six best times overall. Chand clocked a time of 11.48 seconds, meaning she is out of contention on both these counts.

Chand’s timing on Saturday also is 0.22 second lesser than her best time – a national record in the same category in which she was competing.

The heat event also included Elaine Thompson, reigning Olympic champion from Jamaica. Dutee had the fastest reaction time which helped her to have a good start. The ace Indian sprinter was also in the lead till the halfway stage but faltered in the final stretch of the race.

India’s MP Jabir will be in action later tonight. Jabir will be involved in the men’s 400m hurdles. The 4x400m mixed relay event is scheduled to take place after the men’s 400m hurdles.