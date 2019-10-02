India’s PU Chitra clocked her personal best in the women’s 1500m first round heats, but was unable to progress further in the World Athletics Championships at Doha on Wednesday.

Asian champion Chitra ran 4 minutes 11.10 seconds, which was a tad better than her earlier personal best of 4:11.55, to finish eighth in heat number two. Overall, she finished 30th out of 35 runners to crash out of the championships.

The top six in each of the three heats and the next six fastest qualify for the semifinals.

Earlier, the 24-year-old from Palakkad in Kerala, won the Asian Championships gold on the same tracks in April with a time of 4:14.56. Her earlier personal best was during the National Inter-State Championships in Guwahati last year.

Meanwhile, Hassan Sifan of the Netherlands, who has already won the 10,000m gold in the championships, led the time charts among the semi-final qualifiers with 4:03.88.