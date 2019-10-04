Middle-distance runner Jinson Johnson finished 10th in his first round heats of the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Doha on Thursday, failing to qualify for the next round.

His standing was 34th overall out of 43 runners.Kerala runner clocked 3:39:86 seconds, while Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya, who clocked the fast time in heats was three seconds three second quicker than the Indian.

The 28-year-old, who had also won gold at the Jakarta Asian Games, remained in the top three positions for the most part of the race, keeping himself in contention for a semifinals spot.However, in the final lap, he began falling behind and eventually dropped to the 10th place by the finish line.

In shot put, India’s Tejinder Pal Singh Toor, who had a good qualification round managed the best throw of 20.43m in three attempts. but failed to make it to the op-12.

Toor, 2018 Asian Games gold medalist had an invalid second throw while his third was a below par 19.55m.

He had finished eighth in the qualification round Group B and 18th overall out of 34 competitors. Reigning world champion Tomas Walsh of New Zealand led the finalists with a throw of 21.92m.

A day earlier, Annu Rani, who on Monday smashed her own national record with a 62.43m throw, could only produce a best of 61.12m in the final round competition of javelin throw in the ongoing World Athletics Championships.

The 27-year-old Annu opened with a 59.25m before coming up with efforts of 61.12m and 60.20m which put her among the top eight after three attempts and gave her three more throws.