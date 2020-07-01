In a bid to harness the power and make athletics accessible for the growth of the sport, the sports governing body World Athletics has come up with a four-year plan. The plan was devised by World Athletics and its 214 member federations, in a recent meeting. Also Read - World Athletics Suspends Qualification For Tokyo Olympics Until Start of December

In the meeting – the challenges and the future prospects and opportunities were discussed in the post-pandemic world which would aim at making the sport popular. The Committee's president Sebastian Coe said that a huge amount of work was put into developing the strategic plan led by CEO Jon Ridgeon and with inputs from all at the headquarters.

"All the great things we do as a global sports body with a laser-sharp focus on doing it better and includes some innovative and creative ideas to drive growth in our sport. It is exactly the type of roadmap our sport needs to bring together all our stakeholders with a single vision, mission, and clear priorities," Coe added.

Coe concluded by saying that the plan also aims at leading by example of a well-governed sports federation, taking brave leadership decisions and valuing partnership.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the pandemic, most of the major sporting events across the world have been canceled or postponed, resulting in massive revenue losses. Even the Tokyo Olympics that was scheduled to take place this year has been rescheduled next year.