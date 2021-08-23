Nairobi: It was heartbreak for India in the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi on Sunday as young Shaili Singh missed a historic gold by a whisker. The 17-year-old Indian’s personal best effort of 6.59m was not enough for the gold medal as she was pipped at the post by Sweden’s reigning European junior champion Maja Askag, who managed 6.60m for the top spot on the final day of the championships.Also Read - U-20 World Athletics Championships: Heartbreak for Long Jumper Shaili Singh, Misses Gold by 1 Cm | Watch

But her effort caught the attention of everybody back in India, who started lavishing praise for the young girl and also hailed her as the next big thing for the country in athletics. Also Read - Continue With The Good Work, Neeraj Chopra Tells Race Walker Amit Khatri

Here is how the Indian sports fraternity hailed Shaili Singh’s effort. Also Read - Abhinav Bindra Feels Three-Year Olympic Cycle Will be Tricky For Athletes Before 2024 Paris Games

Many congratulations, Shaili! You came so close to Gold today, and I’m sure you have a long way to go 💪🏾

Congratulations to @anjubobbygeorg1 ma'am for your mentorship and guidance to Shaili

Credit where it's due. The Georges, @anjubobbygeorg1 and Robert picked up #ShailiSingh at a U14 meet even though she had finished fifth. Yes, fifth. They foresaw a potential star in someone with "no technique". Respect.

Shaili Singh has won the Silver🥈 !

Shaili Singh has won the Silver🥈!

World Athletics U20 Championships, Nairobi. A personal best, she registered a jump of 6.59m in the long jump event final. Shaili trains under Robert Bobby, the husband of Indian veteran Anju Bobby George, at the SAI NCE, Bangalore.

Congratulations to young Shaili Singh on winning historic silver medal for India in Long Jump at the U20 World Athletics Championship. Shaili jumped 6.59m, just one centimeter short of European Champion Maja Askag of Sweden who won the Gold with a leap of 6.60m!

“I could have jumped farther than the 6.59m and won the gold. My mother had told me about winning gold and national anthem being sung in the stadium (but I could not do it),” an emotional Shaili said after the race.

“I am just 17, I want a gold in next U20 World Championships (in Cali, Colombia). There is also Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year and I want to do well in those events.”