Nairobi: It was heartbreak for India in the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi on Sunday as young Shaili Singh missed a historic gold by a whisker. The 17-year-old Indian's personal best effort of 6.59m was not enough for the gold medal as she was pipped at the post by Sweden's reigning European junior champion Maja Askag, who managed 6.60m for the top spot on the final day of the championships.
But her effort caught the attention of everybody back in India, who started lavishing praise for the young girl and also hailed her as the next big thing for the country in athletics.
Here is how the Indian sports fraternity hailed Shaili Singh's effort.
“I could have jumped farther than the 6.59m and won the gold. My mother had told me about winning gold and national anthem being sung in the stadium (but I could not do it),” an emotional Shaili said after the race.
“I am just 17, I want a gold in next U20 World Championships (in Cali, Colombia). There is also Asian Games and Commonwealth Games next year and I want to do well in those events.”