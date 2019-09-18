Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) was assured of a maiden world championship medal after the Indian boxer advanced to the semifinals of the big event on Wednesday. The second-seeded Panghal, who is also the reigning Asian champion, defeated Philippines’ Carlo Paalam 4-1 to be assured of at least a bronze in the marquee tournament. Panghal had earlier defeated Paalam in the Asian Games semifinals last year.

In the last-four stage, the Haryana-pugilist will be up against Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov, who stunned Armenia’s European gold-medallist and sixth seed Artur Hovhannisyan in his quarterfinal showdown. Overall, Amit became the fifth Indian male boxer to win a medal at the World Championship. In the history of World Boxing Championship, only four Indian male boxers have clinched the elusive medal. Earlier, the likes of – Vijender Singh (2009), Vikas Krishan Yadav (2011), Shiva Thapa (2015), Gaurav Bhiduri (2017) have clinched the Bronze in World Championships.

1️⃣st medal confirmed!✅🔥@Boxerpanghal went all out showing his pace and attack. Determination was writ large on his face as he sailed to a 4-1 win to confirm India's first WC medal this year Well done champ!



The Indian was a quarterfinalist in the last edition of the world championship, losing a fiercely-contested bout to the then-defending champion Hasanboy Dusmatov in the 49kg category.

Earlier, Panghal beat Turkey’s Batuhan Citfci and he lived up to the expectations when he soared to a comprehensive 5-0 victory to ensure a quarterfinals spot. Panghal will face Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov in the semifinal match on Friday.

Bibossinow defeated Armenia’s Artur Hovhannisyan 4-1 in the quarter-finals.