India shuttler PV Sindhu on Monday associated herself with the world’s first life-size augmented reality (AR) technology app to spread awareness about breast cancer, more specifically, its awareness and early detection. Sindhu, the World No. 6 was at the launch of the app, developed by a Hyderabad-based non-for-profit charity Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF).

“Breast cancer has become the most common illness among women in Hyderabad and nearly one lakh new cases are recorded every year in our city,” Dr. P Raghu Ram, oncoplastic breast surgeon, founder and director of UBFC, said. “Due to lack of awareness about early detection, more than 70 per cent are in the advanced stages. Consequently, every 10 minutes, a woman succumbs to breast cancer in our country.”

Already involved with the Pink Ribbon campaign, also for the same cause, Sindhu hoped for the better with the launch of such unique initiative.

“I sincerely hope that many more lives would be saved through the awareness created by the Foundation with this remarkable technology. If my celebrity status can help achieve this goal, I would consider it my good fortune to have been associated with this very noble campaign,” she said.

“The fact that the app uses local languages to provide the desired knowledge about breast health makes it even more effective.”

Bhairav Shankar, Managing Director, Avantari Technology, said life-size AR is a visionary futuristic technology that has the potential for the celebrity and the doctor to reach out to a large section of people without being actually physically present and convey their message.

“With this app, we aim at using the potential of a celebrity’s popularity, in this case, by spreading the message through Sindhu and Dr Ram themselves,” he said.