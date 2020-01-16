World champion Magnus Carlsen has stretched his unbeaten streak to 111 successive games, setting a new world record in chess history on Wednesday. Carlsen drew his fourth round match against Jorden van Foreest at the Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee (Netherlands) to break the previous record of 110 games by Russian Sergei Tiviakov in 2005.

Carslen had earlier suggested he won’t consider the new record unless he wins two more games as he refused to include his two wins achieved in the Norwegian league. However, having officially created the history, the 29-year-old has relaxed his view with a slight adjustment. “I’m all for [claiming the streak] too,” he said. “I consider my streak against elite opposition is 109 and against good opposition is 111 and I am happy about that.”

As per reports, observers have been suggesting that Carlsen is more inclined to drawing games rather than going for victories with the record in mind after he drew his first three matches of the tournament. But against Jorden, he seems to have changed his attitude which nearly cost him the round-robin tie.

“I was in definite trouble,” Carlsen said after the match. “I was trying to bluff him a bit in the opening and I thought I’m getting these positions with bishops and some initiative with a pawn. Then he went g4 [to take Carlsen’s queen] and I realised I was lost.”

The Norwegian, who is joint seventh, though is happy with how his tournament has shaped so far. “I’m saving bad positions every game. What’s not to like?” he said.

India’s Viswanathan Anand continues to be winless, having drawn his fourth round game against China’s Yu Yangyi, and is currently at the 11th spot alongside Russian Nikita Vituigov.

American Wesley So is currently leading the tournament.