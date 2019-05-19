World Cup 2019: Chris Gayle will be featuring in his last World Cup. Before he brings down the curtains on his illustrious career, he would like to correct a few things. An unwanted record beckons the Windies cricketer. Gayle, who would be playing his fifth World Cup could sign off his ODI career without a WC title. If that happens, he will become the eight players to retire without a WC title after five World Cups. He will join a list of elite cricketers like Steve Tikolo and Thomas Odoyo of Kenya, Brian Lara and Shivnarine Chanderpaul of the West Indies, Mahela Jayawardene, Jacques Kallis, Daniel Vettori, and Pakistan star Shahid Afridi.

Gayle made his debut in 1999 but did not feature in the WC that year. He played his first WC in 2003. He also featured in 2007, 2011 and 2015 World Cups.

Had Tendulkar not won the title in 2011, he too would have been a part of the unwanted list.

Meanwhile, Sammy told on the ICC Cricket World Cup Preview show on Friday, 17th May, “West Indies will win the World Cup. With Chris Gayle retiring, the ‘Universe Boss’ will want to leave with a bang. I just have a strong feeling. It’s been 40 years since we last won the World Cup. I’m a biblical man and the number 40 comes up a lot in the bible… I think it’s our time to rise up.”

“I will be fit and ready and really looking forward to it. A lot of talks have been around that teams should be wary of the West Indies based on what has actually happened in the ODI series vs England at home. Once the team is selected and we can come together as a group, I am sure we can do some damage in the World Cup,” Gayle said after WC selection.