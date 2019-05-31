World Cup 2019: Windies opener Chris Gayle got off to a blazing start in a paltry 106 chase against Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup opener. Gayle was in no mood to hold back as he wanted to get things done quickly. Gayle started hitting sixes with ease and in the process surpassed former South African legend AB De Villiers to register the most number of sixes by any batsman in World Cup history. Gayle hit a couple of back to back sixes of Hasan Ali to go past AB De Villiers who held the previous record with 37 sixes. Gayle now has 38 and is unbeaten. In the third spot is Australian former captain Ricky Ponting with 31 sixes to his name.

Most sixes in ODI CWC:

39* – Chris Gayle*

37 – AB de Villiers

31 – Ricky Ponting

Ahead of the World Cup, there were question marks over the selection of the veteran, but it seems Gayle has repaid the faith shown in him. Windies fans will hope that Gayle fires throughout the tournament as that will help their chances of making it to the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, overcast conditions and some quality bowlers in the team saw West Indies skipper Jason Holder have no hesitation in winning the toss and bowling first at Trent Bridge on Friday and the result was Pakistan folding up for just 105 as Oshane Thomas (4/27) and Holder (3/42) ran through the Pakistan batting line-up. All-rounder Andre Russell played perfect second fiddle to the frontline pacers as he finished with figures of 2/4 from his three overs. This is Pakistan’s second-lowest total in the World Cup.

At the time of filing the copy, Windies despite losing two wickets were well on course to gun down 106. They are 46/1 in the seventh over.

Brief Scores: Pakistan 105 (Babar Azam 22; Thomas 4/27, Holder 3/42)

Windies Playing XI

Chris Gayle, Shai Hope (wk), Darren Bravo, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Jason Holder (c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas

