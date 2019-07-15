World Cup 2019 Final: It was an epic Sunday in the UK as both Wimbledon and ICC Cricket World Cup Final proved to be a nerve-wracking encounter. If Federer pushed Djokovic to the hilt, the Blackcaps also did the same as they took the final down to the Super Over before a winner was declared. England eventually won by the virtue of scoring more boundaries but it was a game for the ages. Wimbledon took a cheeky jibe at ICC asking how are you coping with your end. Well, both the matches were nail-biters as Roger pushed Novak deep into the fifth set and finally the winner was decided. During the CWC finals as well, the game entered the Super Over before England emerged victorious. Even after the Super Over the scores were tied at 15 an England edged out the Kiwis on the basis of more boundaries hit.

Here is the golden tweet by Wimbledon:

And here is how ICC responded:

“Things are a bit hectic here right now, we’ll get back to you,” read ICC’s response.

Things are a bit hectic here right now, we’ll get back to you 😅#CWC19 | #Wimbledon | #CWC1FINAL — ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2019

Meanwhile, England is the second side to win the World Cup despite losing three games in the tournament. The only other side to do so was Pakistan in 1992. Well, England have finally done it.

“Unbelievable. Thought you’ve seen everything in cricket. That was ridiculous. Hard to put into words, what an unbelievable game. Wanted to take it deep. Didn’t feel the run rate would be an issue if we (Stokes and him) stayed till the end. Just wanted to get a partnership going. Don’t know what happened. Unbelievable,” said Buttler after the win.