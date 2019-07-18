Post registering the biggest triumph of their lives, England cricket team has firmly set their eyes on the upcoming Ashes series against arch-rivals Australia, beginning on August 1 at Edgbaston. Opener Jason Roy, who played a vital role in helping England lift their maiden world title at the ‘Home of Cricket’ – Lord’s last Sunday has received his first Test call-up after an impressive outing in the quadrennial extravaganza. England Cricket board announced the 13-men squad for the one-off Test against Ireland, starting on July 24. England’s selectors were keen to get Roy some red-ball practice ahead of the Ashes series, the South Africa-born Roy scored 443 runs in the World Cup.

There are a few absentees from the list who will take on the Irish side in tun-up to the Ashes. Star batsman and ODI deputy – Jos Buttler, World Cup final hero Ben Stokes were both rested after their exploits in the 50-over tournament. Pace ace Jofra Archer, who has yet to make his England debut in Test cricket, will have a period of rest before being considered for selection for the Ashes. He will have a short break in Barbados before returning to the UK later this month. Impressed by his bowling heroics, ECB has provided Archer an increment contract for the next 12 months.



Speedster Mark Wood has also missed out on selection due to a left side strain. He is expected to stay away from competitive cricket for four to six weeks following the injury he sustained during Sunday’s final versus New Zealand. Test skipper Joe Root has further stressed over the relevance of the iconic series by terming it an “even bigger” competition than the World Cup.

Roy on Thursday expressed excitement after he found a spot in the squad that will compete against Ireland for a one-off Test, starting July 24.

Roy in a tweet said, “Let’s get some red-ball practice in!”

Apart from Roy, Lewis Gregory will also make a Test debut as he was named in the 13-man squad announced by the England National Cricket Selectors on Wednesday.

Seamer Olly Stone, who made his England ODI debut against Sri Lanka last winter, earns his second call-up to the Test squad.

England Squad for one-off Test vs Ireland: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, Jimmy Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Jack Leach, Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes.