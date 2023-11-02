World Cup 2023: After Glenn Maxwell; Mitchell Marsh Set to Miss England Match

Home

New Delhi: Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh will miss the ODI World Cup 2023 match against England due to family reasons, he left the team camp and went back to Australia and he is the second player after Maxwell who will be missing the tie of Ashes rivals in the marquee event.

Australia will play England on November 4 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium and the match will start at 2 PM IST. Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement on Thursday that Marsh had flown home on Wednesday night.

“Australian allrounder Mitchell Marsh has returned home from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 late last night for personal reasons,” the statement said. “A timeline on his return to the squad is to be confirmed. No further detail will be offered at this time.”

Marsh’s absence will now likely to change Steven Smith’s batting position he will now return to his preferred position at No.3.

