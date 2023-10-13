Home

World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming: Where to Watch IND vs PAK Match Live Telecast On Mobile App, Laptop and TV

ICC World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch India vs Pakistan CWC 2023 Match 12 Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming (India vs Pakistan)

ICC World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Free Live Streaming (India vs Pakistan): The 13th edition of the ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup began with defending champions England taking on runners-up New Zealand on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) didn’t organise any opening ceremonies before the first match.

Later on, BCCI officially announced that they would have an opening ceremony before the high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 match, which is going to be played on Saturday, October 14, at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In the opening ceremony, famous Bollywood singers like Arijit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, and Shankar Mahadevan will perform ahead of the match at the largest cricket ground in the world. However, BCCI is not calling this an opening ceremony; it’s a sort of pre-match show. The event will be filled with lots of music and dance, and surely this event will be on the lines of an opening ceremony.

The Narendra Modi Stadium has a seating capacity of 1,30,000 which makes it the biggest stadium in the world. Here is all you need to know about the ODI World Cup 2023 opening ceremony before the India vs Pakistan match.

Where will the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony of the ODI World Cup 2023 before the India vs Pakistan match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

When will the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 game opening ceremony take place?

The opening ceremony of the ODI World Cup 2023 before the India vs Pakistan match will take place on Saturday, October 14.

What time will India vs Pakistan’s ODI World Cup 2023 match opening ceremony start?

The opening ceremony of the ODI World Cup 2023 before the India vs Pakistan match will start at 12:30 PM IST.

How do I watch the ODI World Cup 2023 match opening ceremony Free Live Streaming on Mobile App, TV and Laptop?

The opening ceremony before the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be live-streamed for free in India on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

How do I watch the India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match opening ceremony Live Telecast?

The opening ceremony before the ODI World Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan will be live telecast on Star Sports 1 (HD+HD), Star Sports 1 Hindi (SD+HD), Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 2 (HD+SD).

